‘No room for draws’: Steyn predicts 3-2 edge for England against India

Fresh off witnessing South Africa's triumph in the World Test Championship final, Dale Steyn has turned his focus to another heavyweight Test contest -- and he's not holding back.

The former Proteas pace ace boldly predicted that India's upcoming five-Test series in England will be a result-heavy thriller, with the hosts edging it 3-2.

The series will start from June 20 at Headingley.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Steyn offered a confident take when asked about the highly-anticipated series: "All games will be close. But all will have a result. I think it will be 3-2 in favour of England. There will be a result in every Test match. There will be no runaway win for any team, all five games will be very close."

Steyn's prediction leans on recent history. England, under Brendon McCullum's leadership at home, have transformed into a relentless red-ball force. Of the 20 Tests played at home since McCullum took charge, they've won 15 and lost just four — with only one ending in a draw. That's a staggering 75% win rate and a clear indication of the aggressive 'Bazball' style that could make Steyn's forecast more reality than rhetoric.

Meanwhile, the fiery former quick couldn't hide his pride after South Africa's dramatic World Test Championship final win over Australia. Applauding the team's determination and discipline, Steyn said: "From the start of this WTC cycle, South Africa knew they had to win a certain number of games to make it to the final — and they did that, winning seven in a row, regardless of the opposition."

He added, "Anyone who's played Test cricket will tell you how tough it is to win even one game. To win seven in a row, reach the final, and then beat a side like Australia — that's absolutely huge. These are two massive teams. South Africa knew this was going to be one of their toughest tests."

Australia, despite their pedigree, were outclassed in the final. And for Steyn, that only adds to the narrative of the changing Test landscape — one where no match is safe, and no series predictable.

As the cricketing world now turns its attention to the India-England series, Steyn's 3-2 call sets the stage for what could be a classic summer of Test cricket.