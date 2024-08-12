Cricket
Sports Reporter
Mon Aug 12, 2024 07:13 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 07:15 AM

Cricket

No headway yet on Women’s T20 WC hosting

Sports Reporter
Mon Aug 12, 2024 07:13 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 07:15 AM

Asif Mahmud, the Youth and Sports Adviser of Bangladesh's newly formed interim government, informed the ministry will "address state-level matters" with both the Chief Adviser to the interim government, Prof. Muhammad Yunus, and seek guidance from the United Nations to facilitate the hosting of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

Mahmud took office for the first time yesterday and met with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials before addressing the media.

"We have talked to BCB about the Women's T20 World Cup. The most important thing is ensuring security, and to achieve that, there are state-level matters that need to be addressed," Mahmud told reporters at the Secretariat yesterday.

"We will have detailed discussions with Prof. Yunus. He is a sports-loving person, and of course, he will assist us and ensure security at the state level. We will also consult with the UN regarding their suggestions, as there are travel restrictions for a few countries," added the 26-year-old.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been monitoring the situation in Bangladesh following mass protests in the country that eventually led to the fall of the Awami League government.

Bangladesh is scheduled to host the mega event from October 3 to October 20, but there are significant concerns about security following weeks of unrest. In case the tournament needs to be relocated, ICC is reportedly considering alternative options, with India, UAE and Sri Lanka being the likely candidates.

The Youth and Sports Adviser has also asked BCB -- in presence of its Chief Executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury, along with seven directors -- to explore the possibility of appointing an interim board president under ICC's framework, given that BCB President Nazmul Hassan is currently absent.

Mahmud further informed, "For a federation to function effectively, all of its organs need to operate. The president holds an important responsibility. However, the BCB is an autonomous federation, and we cannot impose decisions on it but can exchange suggestions.

"We want to make the necessary changes, but at the same time, we need to follow due process."

push notification