Nissanka stars again as Sri Lanka lead Zimbabwe T20 series

Pathum Nissanka top scored with a swift 55 as Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in Harare on Wednesday in the first of three Twenty20 internationals.

Zimbabwe posted 175-7 in 20 overs, thanks mainly to 81 runs from opener Brian Bennett, and Sri Lanka reached 177-6 with five balls to spare. The teams meet again on Saturday and Sunday.

After 27-year-old right-hand bat Nissanka played a pivotal role with a half century and a century in a 2-0 one-day international series victory, he proved equally successful in the shorter format.

His 15th T20 half century came off 32 balls and included four fours and two sixes before a top edge off the bowling of Tinotenda Maposa was caught by wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani.

His exit triggered a mini-collapse as four Sri Lankan wickets fell in 19 balls with the tourists adding just 10 runs to reach 106-4.

But an unbeaten 41 from Kamindu Mendis off 16 balls, including four sixes, steadied the tourists' innings. His main support came from Dushan Hemantha (14 not out).

Quick Richard Ngarava, with 2-19 in four overs, was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers at Harare Sports Club.

Bennett fell 10 runs short of his best T20 score as he notched a fifth T20 half century.

Attempting a scoop shot, Bennett was the victim of a yorker from quick Dushmantha Chameera (3-30) that uprooted the middle stump.

The only other Zimbabwe batter to pass the 20-run mark was captain Sikandar Raza, who made 28 before being caught by Nissanka at deep midwicket off the bowling of Hemantha.

Brief scores

Zimbabwe 175-7, 20 overs (B.Bennett 81; D. Chameera 3-30) v Sri Lanka 177-6, 19.1 overs (P. Nissanka 55; R. Ngarava 2-19)

Sri Lanka won by four wickets

Toss: Sri Lanka