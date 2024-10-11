Nick Pothas blames genetics for Bangladesh's batting woes

Bangladesh fielding coach Nic Pothas on Friday admitted that their batting unit has been below par in the ongoing T20I series against India. The South African didn't either shy away from giving India bowlers the credit for their lethal performance in the opening two games of the series.

Bangladesh suffered a seven-wicket defeat in Gwalior before going down by 86 runs in New Delhi.

In both games, none of the Bangladeshi batters were able to showcase a T20-like batting approach as the team managed to score 127 and 135-9 respectively, against a second-string India side.

"We are playing against a phenomenal opposition in their own country. We have underperformed than our expectations of the batting unit. We would have liked to get 170 or 180," Pothas told reporters in a press conference a day before the third and final T20I in Hyderabad.

"It doesn't matter if India get 220, because that's a bowling conversation. We should have got a few more (runs) in very good surfaces. India have bowled really well too. We didn't take options at particular times of the game," he added.

Pothas claimed that it's totally an unrivaled comparison between Bangladeshi and Indian cricketers looking into the kind of intensity they face in their respective domestic T20 competitions.

However, the fielding coach said that they are still working on the technique and timing of the batters but still there is an issue with genetics which can't be fought against.

"When you are talking about a player who weighs 95 kilos and another who weighs 65 kilos, it stands to reason that one is going to hit the ball further than the other one. We are continuously working on technique and timing, but you have to compare apples with apples," he said.

"Then you have to look at the IPL. It is the best T20 tournament in the world. Level of intensity, attention to detail and quality of players. It is a separate entity. IPL prepares players to play at international level. It is a completely different thing to compare with how many sixes India or West Indies hit.

"These are phenomenal athletes. They are big, strong guys. We are already seeing a huge difference in the strength and condition point of view. It will take time but you can't fight genetics," he said, adding that the team must get credit for what they have done in the last 12 months rather than only be blamed for the ongoing India series performance.

"We have just won a (Test) series in Pakistan, which we have not done before. Bangladesh made the Super Eight in the T20 World Cup which never happened before. We just won games in New Zealand which has never happened before," the South African opined.