New BCB president wants Tamim to continue playing for two to three more years

Bangladesh star player Tamim Iqbal has been out of the national team since opting himself out of the ODI World Cup in India last year citing that he does not want to be part of dirty games. Tamim's fitness issues have also played a hand in him being out of national team lately.

Winds of supposed changes are sweeping across BCB. Newly elected BCB president Faruque Ahmed had to field question on whether Tamim might be seen on the field again or whether the star opener will be seen in a different role altogether outside the field.

"I will have to talk to him [Tamim]. He is a very sensible boy. I feel that he is one of the best from Bangladesh. Personally, if you ask me, I would want him to play for two-three more years. But me wanting that doesn't mean it will happen. We will have to see what his fitness is like," Faruque told the media in his first official press conference as BCB president.

Tamim had been seen accompanying Asif Mahmud, adviser of Youth and Sports Ministry just a few days ago. The questions over a different role, perhaps surfaced from there. Faruque's response outlined that he will hold discussions with both Tamim and the medical department in order to see what decision can be made to facilitate a national team return.

"We have to see the format that the relevant department is regarding these matters. Tests maybe difficult but it's good if it's ODIs. Whatever he does, it's good if he can play and if he can't play then if he comes to the board I will be very happy. He has leadership qualities and if guys like him come [to the board] we can do something good," Faruque added on Tamim at the press conference at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.