New auction rule in upcoming BPL

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) governing council came up with some fresh decisions ahead of the upcoming 11th edition players' draft, scheduled to be held at a hotel in the capital on October 14.

According to the draft rules seen by The Daily Star, there is a provision for an auction for unsold category 'A' players for the first time in the tournament's history. If an 'A' category player remains unsold after the draft, the draft commissioner will invite interested franchises for an auction to grab the designated players.

The base price for category 'A' players will be Tk 60 lakh this year -- 25 percent less than the previous BPL -- and if any of the 12 players in the category, including Mahmudullah Riyad, Tamim Iqbal, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, remain unsold then their auction base price will be set at 50 percent of the player's total remuneration.

Meanwhile, each subsequent bid increment shall be a minimum of Tk 5 lakh. If the auction of the particular 'A' category player recaches Tk 60 lakh -- the price cap for each player of this category -- and multiple franchises remain interested in signing the player, a lottery system will decide the final winner.

The BPL governing body also came up with a provision for a maximum two local players retention and a direct signing for previous four BPL franchises -- Rangpur Riders, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers -- while for three new franchises -- Dhaka Capitals, Durbar Rajshahi and Chittagong Kings -- it will be maximum two direct signings from any category.