Nasum, Tanzid shine as Tigers clinch series

Bangladesh sealed the three-match T20I series with a game to spare after thrashing the Netherlands by nine wickets in the second match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed led the charge with figures of 3-21 as the Dutch were bundled out for just 103 in 17.3 overs. Pacers Taskin Ahmed (2-22) and Mustafizur Rahman (2-18) also chipped in with two wickets each, leaving the visitors reeling despite Aryan Dutt's 24-ball 30. Vikramjit Singh (24) and Shariz Ahmed (12) were the only other batters to reach double digits.

In reply, opener Tanzid Tamim struck an unbeaten 40-ball 54, featuring two sixes and four fours, guiding the Tigers home in 13.1 overs. His 64-run stand with skipper Litton Das (18) ensured a 2-0 series win ahead of the final match at the same venue on Wednesday.

Rishad, Shoriful dropped as Tigers bowl first

Bangladesh skipper won the toss and opted to bowl in the second T20I of the three-match series against the Netherlands at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Tigers, who won the series opener comfortably by eight wickets at the same venue on Saturday, have the chance to seal the series today. They've made made two changes, dropping leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam for left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and pacer Tanzim Sakib.

The visitors have strengthened their batting which faltered in the first match and brought in right-handed batter Sikandar Zulfiqar in place of left-arm spinner Tim Pringle.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Tanzid Hasan Tamim, 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Litton Kumer Das (capt & wk), 4 Md. Saif Hassan, 5 Tawhid Hridoy, 6. Jaker Ali Anik, 7 Shak Mahedi Hasan, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Mustafizur Rahman, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Netherlands XI: 1 Maxwell O'Dowd, 2 Vikramjit Singh, 3 Anil Teja Nidamanuru, 4 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 5 Shariz Ahmad, 6 Noah Croes, 7 Sikander Zulfiqar, 8 Kyle Klein, 9 Aryan Dutt, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Daniel Doram