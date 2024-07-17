Naim hits fifty as Bangladesh Tigers beat HP

Naim Sheikh struck a 48-ball 53 in Bangladesh Tigers' 32-run win over BCB HP team during the first T20 practice match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Naim's knock featured four boundaries and a maximum and helped to anchor his side to 166-5. Yasir Ali Chowdhury's 19-ball 34 and a 17-ball 35 from Ashiqur Rahman Shibli also played a part in pushing Bangladesh Tigers' total past 150 after they elected to bat first.

"I tried to spend more time at the crease and we were losing wickets. This is my first game in two months. I haven't played since the end of the Dhaka Premier League. I did not look at the strike-rate and tried to spend time at the crease," Naim told reporters after the match.

Leg-spinner Wasi Siddique was the most successful bowler for HP as he returned two for 26 in three overs.

HP, in reply, lost opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim in the third over after the left-handed batter scored seven. Right-handed batter Habibur Rahman Sohan (10) was the next to depart as he became Mohammad Saifuddin's first scalp.

Jishan Alam, who smashed an impressive century in the 50-over encounter against the same opponent on Monday, smashed three fours and a six for his 18-ball 26 but his innings was cut short by left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.

Two more fell in quick succession as HP were reduced to five down for 70 after 11 overs.

Skipper Afif Hossain (37 off 40) and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi (35 off 28) then put together a 57-run sixth-wicket stand but it was not enough as HP could only muster 134-6.

Nasum, Saifuddin and Khaled Ahmed took two wickets each for Bangladesh Tigers on the evening.

Earlier in the week, HP handed a 137-run thrashing to Bangladesh Tigers in the first 50-over practice match at the same venue.

The teams will meet again for two more white-ball contests during the ongoing training camp in Chattogram. The second 50-over match will be played on Friday, with the last match of the camp, a second T20 contest, scheduled to be on the following day.