Star Sports Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 03:04 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 03:28 PM

Nahida wins ICC women’s player of the month award

She is the first Bangladeshi women's cricketer to win this accolade
Nahida Akter
Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nahida Akter. Photo: ICC

Nahida Akter becomes the first Bangladeshi to be named the ICC Women's player of the month, winning the award for her performance in November.

Nahida beat compatriot Fargana Hoque and Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal to win the accolade and was thrilled to accept the monthly honour.

"This is a moment to cherish," Nahida said.

"To be recognised by such a distinguished panel of cricket experts mean a lot and winning the ICC Women Player of the Month award will be a massive source of inspiration and motivation for me.

"We have played some amazing cricket in recent months and I am so happy to have contributed to the successes we have tasted as a team. I must thank my captain, coaches and teammates for always believing in me and that has allowed me to play my natural game against quality opponents and perform under pressure," she added.

Nahida claimed seven wickets in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan at home in November and was instrumental in setting up an important 2-1 series win for the Tigresses.

She claimed three wickets in the first match in a losing effort, claimed one wicket and bowled the all-important super over in the second ODI, which the hosts won, and took 3-26 to help the Tigresses win the series-decider.

The 23-year-old is already the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Women's T20Is and the third-highest in ODIs.

cricketNahida AkterBangladesh Women's Cricket teamICCicc player of the month
