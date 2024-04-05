Mustafizur concedes Purple Cap to Mohit Sharma

Mustafizur Rahman (L) in action. Mohit Sharma celebrates after picking up a wicket in this IPL 24. Photo: IPL

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma picked one wicket in a losing cause against Punjab Kings on Thursday, earning the Purple Cap in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Purple Cap, worn by the highest wicket-taker, previously belonged to Chennai Super Kings quick Mustafizur Rahman, who took the first wicket of the IPL 24 season before bagging a four-for to begin his campaign for holders CSK in flying colours.

Mustafizur, like Mohit, has seven wickets to his name, although the latter holds the edge due to a better economy rate (7.78 runs conceded per over compared to Mustafizur's 8.83).

The Bangladesh quick has played one fewer game than Mohit (four) and might top the pack again when CSK face Sunrisers Hyderabad today, but Mustafizur's participation remains uncertain following his recent travel to Bangladesh for visa purposes for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Hot on Mohit and Mustafizur's heels, with six wickets in two matches, is a new Indian pace sensation: Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants, who became the talk of the town after the 21-year-old right-arm speedster consistently clocked speeds north of 150 km/hr and became the first player to win player of the match awards in his first two games.

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals, the only spinner in the top ten, is tied with Mayank, as is Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

On the batting front, Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the leading run-scorer and currently holds the Orange Cap.