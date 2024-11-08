Mushy a doubt for WI Tests too, Liton to join team in UAE

Bangladesh star batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE with a finger injury that also makes him doubtful for the upcoming Tests in a full series against the West Indies.

Mushfiqur suffered a fracture in the tip of his left index finger while keeping wickets in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Wednesday. Mushfiqur's recovery is set to take a minimum of four weeks, making the wicketkeeper-batter a doubt for the Test series in the Windies, beginning on November 22.

"Mushfiqur's injury is slated to take four to six weeks to recover. It will be considered when the Test team is declared," a BCB official told The Daily Star yesterday.

Mushfiqur had opted out of Bangladesh's last Test tour of West Indies in 2022 to perform Hajj.

Following two Tests, Bangladesh will also play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Windies.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have not named a replacement for Mushfiqur for the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan, to be played on November 9 and 11. It was learned that batter Liton Das, who was initially left out of the squad due to fever, will be heading to the UAE to join the team. However, Liton will not be part of the ODI squad until he fully recovers.

"Liton will be there but we are not considering him as part of the ODI team at the moment. He is still not well but if anything extreme happens, a decision may be taken [on his inclusion]," a member of the selection panel informed yesterday.

Part of the initial 15-member squad for the Afghan ODIs, spinner Nasum Ahmed and pacer Nahid Rana, who had faced visa complications and could not travel earlier, had left for the UAE yesterday.