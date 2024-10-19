Cricket
Mushtaq joins Tigers for South Africa series

Mushtaq Ahmed
Spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed in conversation with the newly appointed head coach Phil Simmons and Mushfiqur Rahim. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has re-joined the Bangladesh team as their spin bowling coach for their forthcoming two-Test series against South Africa set to begin in Dhaka on Monday.

Mushtaq was with the Bangladesh team for their Pakistan tour in August but was not with the team during the following India tour due to some prior commitments elsewhere.

Mushtaq has returned to Dhaka before the Tests against the Proteas and joined the team's training session today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

"He is here for this [South Africa] series. This year, whenever he is available and does not have any prior commitments, he will work series by series with us. Right now, he is here, we'll see what happens in the next series," said cricket operations manager Shahriar Nafees told The Daily Star.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had earlier said they want to sign a long-term contract with Mushtaq at the end of this year.

"We most probably have not signed a long-term contract with him yet, but we intend to," said BCB director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.

