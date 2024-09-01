Mizanur urges more ‘A’ team tours

Bangladesh 'A' team's long-awaited Pakistan tour ended abruptly on Friday after rain played spoilsport in the final one-day match. The whole series -- consisting of two four-day encounters and three one-dayers -- was mostly hampered by rain in Islamabad, but 'A' team head coach Mizanur Rahman Babul pointed out several positives from the series to The Daily Star's Samsul Arefin Khan. The excerpts of the interview are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): How do you evaluate the tour?

Mizanur Rahman Babul (MRB): If you play against teams like Pakistan or any other strong side, you will face top cricketers from the opposition… We have some weaknesses against pace bowling, but when you play against such teams, you must handle swing and reverse swing; not only from their regular bowlers but also from their net bowlers. It seems like they have mastered this art from birth. We can't get this experience in other places. So, I think this ['A' team tours] should be continued.

DS: It was Bangladesh 'A' team's first tour since 2022 in West Indies. What has been the positives?

MRB: If you ask about the positive aspects, the national team players gained insights into the conditions before the start of the Test series [in Rawalpindi]. Mushfiq [-ur Rahim] played in the first four-day match; although he didn't get the chance to play the full game, he batted in one innings. Mominul [Haque] and Hasan Mahmud played as well. So, there were some advantages, as they could get an idea of the wicket by playing here; and against those pacers who have represented Pakistan at the national level.

DS: How do you rate the performance of Taskin, who played a first-class match after a long time?

MRB: We had planned to give him at least 14 to 15 overs to bowl in full rhythm. It's a good sign that he bowled really well here and with full effort. I think it will certainly help him in the Test series.

DS: Which players impressed you the most?

MRB: Jaker Ali [Anik] played a brilliant knock of 172. Saif [Hassan] also made a hundred [also in the second four-dayer] and played a good innings in the opening one-day match, and I think his performance was significant among all batters.

DS: How do you see Tanzim Sakib as an all-format prospect for Bangladesh in future?

MRB: Sakib played brilliantly, too. He saved the opening four-day contest for us by facing 70 balls for his unbeaten 11 runs… Whether it was four-day or one-day cricket, his effort, line, and length were outstanding. I hope he will serve Bangladesh for a long time, as he has the ability, fitness, and mindset.

DS: How do you see the overall facilities in Pakistan?

MRB: Our preparation was interrupted due to the political situation in Bangladesh. When we arrived here, we had some facilities, but we couldn't use them due to rain. Players worked on their fitness in the hotel gym, but there were no other options for us during the series since only Lahore has indoor facility in Pakistan.