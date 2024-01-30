McCullum says punt on Tom Hartley paid off in Hyderabad

England coach Brendon McCullum said his team won't be afraid to play all their spin quartet in Visakhapatnam in the second Test of the five-match series against India if the pitch will give more assists to the spinners.

The second Test will begin on February 2.

The former New Zealand batter has also admitted that they took a punt on Tom Hartley and it paid off in the first Test, which the visitors won by 28 runs.

Debutant Hartley delivered one of the greatest overseas wins in England's history, claiming a magnificent seven to down India in the first Test at Hyderabad and complete a classic comeback.

"Tom Hartley on debut, who has only played a handful of first-class games stepped up with the bowl. It was a punt selection," McCullum said on SENZ Radio.

"We saw something in him that we thought will work over here. He is a tough character and the way skipper handled him was quite remarkable as well. He obviously bowled us to the Test win.

Tom Hartley didn't had a great start after he was hit for two sixes on his first two balls on Test debut. Instead of that England captain Ben Stokes gave him an extended spell and that McCullum believes it gave a massive confidence to the youngster.

"When we picked Tom, people raised their eyebrows but let's not forget Nathan Lyon only played a handful of first-class cricket averaging 40 odd when he first got picked for the Test team for Australia," he said.

"When you see guys who are good enough and the conditions will suit them it is like horses for courses. You got to back your judgement on things like that. If you like the skillsets and the character you need to be brave with the selection call as well.

"The way Ben Stokes handled him and bowled him an extended spell regardless of him being put under pressure by the India batters. I thought that was a real sign of leadership and also it was a clear message to those around the squad that you are not going to cast aside or taken off the crease after first sign of the danger.

"It allowed Tom to feel like he belong and he knew where he was wrong in the first innings and came up triumphs. You need to take a little bit of punt and this one paid off."

