Cricket
AFP, London
Tue Sep 3, 2024 07:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 08:00 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

McCullum named as England white-ball coach

AFP, London
Tue Sep 3, 2024 07:58 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 08:00 PM
PHOTO: REUTERS

England Test coach Brendon McCullum will also take control of the white-ball teams, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

The ECB said the New Zealander would be in charge of both the Test and limited-overs teams from January 2025, coinciding with England's limited-overs tour of India and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I'm delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England," said Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket.

"I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket."

Related topic:
Brendon McCullumECB
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

England progress but are no finished article: Brendon McCullum

1m ago

England part ways with white-ball head coach Mott

1m ago
England's Topley ruled out of World Cup

England's Topley ruled out of World Cup after fracturing finger

10m ago

‘I don't have any idea what Bazball is’

2y ago
Richard Gould

ECB to pay Zimbabwe touring fee for 2025 Test

1m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক আইজিপি শহীদুল হক ও আব্দুল্লাহ আল মামুন গ্রেপ্তার

এই দুই সাবেক পুলিশ প্রধান হত্যাসহ একাধিক মামলার আসামি।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামিট নিয়ে হঠাৎ সিদ্ধান্ত বদল বিটিআরসির

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification