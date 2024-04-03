Cricket
Reuters, New Delhi
Wed Apr 3, 2024 01:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 01:03 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Mayank Yadav emerges as India's new pace sensation

Reuters, New Delhi
Wed Apr 3, 2024 01:01 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 01:03 PM
Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

Mayank Yadav stayed patient over the last two years as injury delayed his Indian Premier League debut but the 21-year-old has now emerged as cricket's latest pace sensation and is being touted as a potential wildcard for India's test tour of Australia.

Lucknow Super Giants brought the speedster onboard in 2022 but he did not play a single match that season and a torn hamstring kept him out of last year's tournament.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Making his delayed IPL debut against Punjab Kings on Saturday, Mayank claimed 3-27, rattling the likes of England batter Jonny Bairstow with his express speed.

He hurled a 155.8kph thunderbolt in that match to register the league's fastest ball this season, prompting West Indian Ian Bishop to say he bowled "like a child of the wind".

Further proof of his fiery pace came in Tuesday's victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru when he claimed 3-14 with Australians Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green among his victims.

Mayank frequently topped the 150kph mark and walked away with his second successive player of the match award.

Lucknow captain KL Rahul said he was so happy to see Maynak deliver on his potential in the last couple of games.

"He quietly waited for two seasons because of injury but he has been working very hard," he added. "He understands bowling 155kph is not easy. It's great seeing him bowl that fast from behind the stumps."

Former India test batter WV Raman said Mayank should hone his long-format skills in county cricket before being unleashed in a five-test series in Australia later this year.

Judging by the way his lightning-fast bowling stunned Maxwell and Green, Maynak would have no fears about taking on the world test champions.

"Green's wicket was special for me because I bowled him, and every fast bowler likes that kind of dismissal," Maynak said. "I was bowling with more aggression having taken a wicket in the previous over."

Related topic:
Mayank YadavIPLIndian Premier LeagueLucknow Super Giants
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Miller steers Gujarat to victory over Hyderabad

2d ago

Matt Henry joins Lucknow after Willey opts out

3d ago

Pant displays promising signs for winless Delhi

5d ago
Nicholas Pooran

De Kock, Pooran help Lucknow to first win in IPL 2024

3d ago
Cattle smuggling at India-Bangladesh border

BSF returns Bangladeshi who crossed border to ‘watch IPL match in India’

Bandarban Map
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ভরদুপুরে বান্দরবানের থানচি বাজারের সোনালী ও কৃষি ব্যাংকে ডাকাতি

ব্যাংকের ভেতরে টাকা তুলতে যাওয়া একাধিক ব্যক্তি ডেইলি স্টারকে জানান, ডাকাতরা পাঁচ মিনিটের মতো ব্যাংকের ভেতরে ছিল। এই সময়ের মধ্যে তারা গুলি চালিয়ে ভীতি সৃষ্টি করে সব টাকা লুট করে নিয়ে চলে যায়।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

কোথায় নিরাপত্তাহীনতা, সারা রাত ধরে শপিং চলে: কাদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification