Lucknow wanted Shoriful but ‘NOC was too short’

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam told the media today that IPL outfit Lucknow Super Giants were interested in him but eventually backed out due to the BCB refusing him NOC for the entire duration of the tournament.

"Lucknow sent me an SMS informing that they want me. But as the NOC period was too short, they did not respond any more. If BCB had given full NOC, maybe, it could have happened. But we have the Zimbabwe series and the NOC was given keeping that series in mind," Shoriful told reporters after the Dhaka Premier League match between Abahani Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club today.

Shoriful's statement came a day after BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said that the BCB were willing to hand NOC to Shoriful for a particular period of time but the franchise was perhaps not interested.

Bangladesh players have found it difficult to acquire NOC to play in the IPL and the issue once again came to the foray when Jalal Yunus on Wednesday said that Mustafizur Rahman did not have 'anything to learn in the IPL'.

Mustafizur will join the national team ahead of the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, starting on May 3. Shoriful and Taskin Ahmed were not handed NOCs for the IPL even as Mustafizur was allowed.

Cricketers around the world want to take part in the lucrative tournament not only because of the money but also the opportunity to gather experience. Shoriful said that in the future if Bangladesh do not have assignments during the IPL, he would like to play in the tournament.

"Yes, of course, I hope to play in the IPL someday if I am fit and there are no matches [of Bangladesh national team] during that time. So there is a dream and if I get the opportunity, I will do something good," he said.

Shoriful also informed that he talks to Mustafizur regularly.

"Yes, obviously I talk to him daily. Either he calls or I do. He just says that there is less pressure there."