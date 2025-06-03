Little possibility of new faces as focus turns to Tests

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam met with head coach Phil Simmons and cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedeen Fahim at the BCB premises today and a discussion with the selection panel took place as well.

The two national selectors Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu and Abdur Razzak met with the new BCB boss in what sources claimed were "introductory" meeting.

Bangladesh recently lost two back-to-back T20I series in UAE and Pakistan. The UAE series in particular raised big concerns over Bangladesh's T20I future and lack of perseverance. The Pakistan series, despite positives in the opening slot, showed the team were unable to keep pressure on the opposition.

T20Is were an aspect of the discussion. Views were exchanged between the president and others on the recent two series and how to go about developing in the format.

As per decorum, selectors meet coaches and captains before Test squad announcements and a part of that discussion too was undertaken today for the Sri Lanka series before the BCB boss's departure for Australia for Eid vacations.

It was learned that there was very little possibility of new faces in the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. The BCB are expected to announce the Test squad after selection panel hands over the list as focus shifts from T20Is to Tests. Bangladesh are expected to travel to Sri Lanka on June 13 for the Test series, slated to begin on June 17 in Galle.