Shanto falls to Madushanka’s peach of a delivery

Shanto in action during his 40-run knock against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on March 15, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto departed for a brisk 40 against the run of play, falling prey to a wonderful display of late swing from Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

Shanto was heading to a comfortable fifty before a Madushanka pitched on one a good length and line and with the ball shaping away from the left-hander, leading to Shanto getting an edge to slip where Kusal Mendis dived to get a crucial breakthrough in a must-win game for his side.

Madushanka has downright been the pick of the Lankans' bowlers so far, having picked all two wickets for 14 runs in four overs, which also includes a maiden.

The Tigers are scoring at over run-a-ball after 15 overs, with 93 runs on board.

Fifty up for Tigers as Shanto, Soumya mean business

Despite the setback of Liton Das' dismissal in the opening over, Bangladesh batters Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unfazed.

Skipper Shanto picked up from where he had left off at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the first match of the series, and with Soumya seemingly finding his groove, the Tigers are 55 for one after nine overs.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hits a well-measured pull shot in Chattogram on March 15, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Liton comes and goes, again

Bangladesh batter Liton Das departed without troubling the scorers for the second time in succession against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ODI series in Chattogram.

After getting out for a first-ball duck in the series opener, the right-handed batter fell into the trap set by the visitors -- in terms of field-placing with square leg, backward square and mid-on in place.

It took only three deliveries in the innings' first over, bowled by Dilshan Madushanka, for Liton to get dismissed as his casual flick found the in-fielder, Wellalage, at the square leg region.

Liton (L) reacts after having cut a sorry figure in Chattogram on March 15, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh are 13 for one after three overs, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (11*) having joined Soumya Sarkar (2*). At the toss, Shanto said that "around 280-300 would be a good score".

Tigers asked to bat in second Sri Lanka ODI

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first against Bangladesh in the second and penultimate ODI at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.

The two captains at the toss. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The visitors will look to stay alive in the series after the hosts cruised to a six-wicket win in the first ODI, where Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto starred with a 129-ball 122.

A section of Sri Lanka supporters at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on March 15, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh have kept their starting line-up unchanged, while Sri Lanka brought Dunith Wellalage in place of Maheesh Theekshana.

Starting XIs:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara