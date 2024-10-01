Kohli, Pant gift bats to Shakib after his final away Test

India batters Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant gifted their bats to Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the second and final Test between the sides at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday. It was Shakib's final away Test for Bangladesh who lost the match by seven wickets and went down 2-0 in the series. Kohli brought out his bat and gave it to Shakib and Pant followed suit as players from both sides started to gather for the presentation ceremony. Photo: BCB