Kings’ boss Hasan to act as PLMC chairman

Imrul Hasan, vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and president of Bashundhara Kings, has been appointed chairman of the Professional League Management Committee (PLMC) for the 2023-24 season, succeeding BFF president Kazi Salahuddin.

Hasan is set to serve as the fourth league committee head in the professional era since 2007, following former Mohammedan Sporting Club director and BFF general secretary Anwarul Haque Helal, former MSC director and present BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, and Salahuddin.

Although questions on conflict of interest has been raised due to Hasan's association with Kings, there is no restriction in the BFF constitution on appointing any BFF executive members representing the clubs as the chairman, deputy chairman and members of the BFF standing committees.

When asked how he would keep himself above his club's interests, Hasan replied, "You will see it [neutrality] through the works. When I sit here at BFF, I have a different identity than when I'm at the club."

Hasan, who previously served as the chairman of the Dhaka Metropolis Football League Committee, continued, "There is always debate on the referees even in the matches between Brazil and Argentina in the World Cup.

"We believe sport is a challenging thing… but I will try to do my duty properly, while minimising the debate as much as possible."

BFF president Salahuddin informed that he would confirm Hasan's appointment at the next meeting of BFF executive committee, but he did discuss with others before placing "capable Hasan" in the post.