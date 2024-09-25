Kanpur stadium stand ‘in dire need of repair’, ticket sales slashed

Bangladesh and India players attend a practice session at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur, ahead of their second cricket Test. Photo: AFP

With just days to go before the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has labelled one of the stadium's stands, Balcony C, as hazardous for use.

On Tuesday, engineers carried out a detailed six-hour inspection of the stand, revealing serious structural issues. " This stand won't be able to take the weight of even 50 fans, if they start jumping after Rishabh Pant hits a six. This part of the stadium is in dire need of repair," one engineer cautioned, as quoted by the Indian Express.

In response to this urgent warning, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has announced that less than half of Balcony C's capacity will be available for ticket sales during the Test, beginning from Friday, with the home side leading the series 1-0 after a 280-run win in Chennai.

The Green Park Stadium last staged a Test match in November 2021, when India hosted New Zealand.