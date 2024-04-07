Junaid trolls Kohli over slow century

Virat Kohli registered a century during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Saturday night.

However, Kohli also made himself part of an unwanted record of hitting the joint slowest ton (67 balls) alongside Manish Pandey in IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals comfortably chased down the target set by Bengaluru, with their opener Jos Buttler scoring an unbeaten century in just 58 balls, nine balls quicker than Kohli.

Rajasthan emerged victorious with five balls to spare, prompting further scrutiny of Kohli's approach and effectiveness in T20 cricket.

Following the knock, former Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticise the star Indian batter with a sarcastic post.

He wrote, "Congratulations Virat kholi on the slowest 100 in the history of IPL."

Junaid's mocking of Kohli's slow century sparked a discussion on social media. His tweet stirred up conversation among cricket fans, highlighting the old rivalry and banter between the two players.

2017 Champions Trophy winner Junaid shares a unique rivalry with Kohli dating back to their under-19 days, albeit briefly.

Junaid has dismissed Kohli multiple times, and they have challenged each other in the past.

In the last bilateral series between India and Pakistan in 2012-13, Junaid managed to get Kohli out three times in the three ODI series.