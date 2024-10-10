Joty reaches milestone but Tigresses collapse once again

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty made 39 off 44 balls on her way to becoming the first Bangladeshi to score 2000 runs in WT20Is but other batters once again disappointed as the Tigresses posted only 103-8 in their 20 overs against West Indies in their penultimate Group B match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah today.

Joty, who needed 23 runs to reach the milestone, smashed four boundaries in her innings. She got a lucky reprieve during the 12th over when she was stumped on 21 off Ashmini Munisar's bowling but the on-field umpire called it a no-ball as wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle collected the ball in front of the line of stumps.

After losing openers Shathi Rani (nine) and Dilara Akter (19) within the Powerplay after being sent into bat, the partnership of 40 runs between Joty and Sobhana Mostary was giving Bangladesh hopes in a match they must win to stay alive in the tournament.

However, off-spinner Karishma Ramharack, who was the best bowler for West Indies on the day with 4-17, removed Sobhana on 16 to trigger a batting collapse as Bangladesh lost five wickets in their last seven overs, only adding 30 runs on board.

Karishma, who earlier removed the first three wickets in the Bangladeshi innings, also dismissed Ritu Moni on 10 to finish with her second four-wicket haul in the format. Before that, leg-spinner Afy Fletcher removed Taj Nehar (one) and Shorna Akter (0) in successive deliveries to create a chance for a hat-trick.

The match is crucial for both sides as both have two points after their opening two games.

South Africa are leading the Group B points table with four points from three games while England are in second place in the five-team group with four points from two games.