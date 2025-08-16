Jisan scores brisk fifty as Bangladesh A bounce back with win over Nepal

Bangladesh A picked up their first win of the Top End T20 series with a 32-run win over Nepal in Darwin on Saturday, set up by Jisan Alam's brisk half-century knock and Afif Hossain's finishing touch.

Bangladesh A came into the contest on the back of a defeat, having lost their opening fixture against Pakistan Shaheens by 79 runs on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, the Bangladesh A openers provided a brisk start, racing to 53 runs inside the Powerplay. Mohammad Naim (25 off 18) fell to Sandeep Lamichhane soon after, but Jisan kept his foot on the gas. The right-hander brought up a 34-ball fifty and went on to hammer 46-ball 73, featuring four boundaries and five maximums.

However, the middle order failed to capitalise. Saif Hasan (11-ball 11), Nurul Hasan (11-ball five), Mahidul Islam (seven-ball seven) and debutant Tofail Khan (four-ball five) all fell cheaply, leaving the innings in danger of losing steam. Afif, though, steadied matters at the other end. His unbeaten 23-ball 48, laced with nine fours, ensured Bangladesh finished strongly, posting 186 for six.

Nepal's reply never really gathered momentum. Hasan Mahmud made an early breakthrough in the second over, before left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan put a stranglehold on Nepal. Rakibul dismissed Lokesh Bam (15) in the Powerplay and then scalped two in two balls in the 10th over, trapping Dipendra Singh Airee and Gulshan Jha lbw. He narrowly missed out on a hattrick but returned figures of three for 18 from his four overs.

Captain Kushal Malla resisted with an unbeaten 47-ball 59 but the lack of support around him meant Nepal were restricted to 154 for seven.

Bangladesh A will take on Perth Scorchers Academy tomorrow at 3:30 pm Bangladesh time.