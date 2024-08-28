Jay Shah reveals priorities in new ICC role

Incoming ICC Chair Jay Shah has vowed to prioritise Test cricket in his new role and has promised to allocate more resources to women's cricket during his tenure.

Shah was elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council on Tuesday, with the 35-year-old to take the reins from current ICC Chair Greg Barclay from December 1 this year.

One of Shah's biggest challenges will be to ensure the ongoing success of Test cricket and build on the momentum that it has already achieved through the first two full cycles of the ICC World Test Championship.

While Shah is aware of the excitement levels that T20I cricket brings and the lure for players at international level and domestic tournaments around the world, he wants to make sure the tradition of Test cricket is not lost and continues to thrive during his reign.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to ICC's Member Boards for placing their trust in me to take over this prestigious role of the Chair of the ICC," Shah began

"I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standard of our game across the globe.

"As I step into this pivotal role, I am resolutely committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket.

"While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game. We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelised towards this goal."

Shah will play a major role in the return of cricket to the Olympics at the summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028, while the current BCCI secretary also wants to ensure women's and differently-abled cricket receives the support it deserves.

Earlier this year the ICC Board committed to expanding the ICC T20 Women's World Cup to 16 teams by the 2030 tournament but Shah believes more focus in key areas will lift the sport.

"We must champion the ICC's mission further by allocating more resources and attention to women's cricket and differently-abled cricket," Shah said.

"Together, we can empower these essential facets of the sport, making them not just visible but vibrant and thriving."

Shah wants to tackle challenges with passion during his tenure.

"I eagerly anticipate a tenure rich with collaborative efforts, striving to dismantle the barriers that have hindered cricket's progress," Shah added.

"Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together, we will transform adversity into triumph.

"Let's embark on this incredible journey, hand in hand, united by our passion for cricket and our belief in its extraordinary potential."