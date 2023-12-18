Cricket
Reuters
Mon Dec 18, 2023 09:08 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 09:13 AM

Cricket

Jamieson rested from Bangladesh ODIs

Reuters
Mon Dec 18, 2023 09:08 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 09:13 AM
PHOTO: REUTERS

New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson will be rested from the current ODI series against Bangladesh after experiencing a stiff hamstring on his return home from the test tour, New Zealand Cricket said on Monday.

The towering quick bowled only four overs in the second test win against Bangladesh in Mirpur this month and missed Sunday's 44-run victory in the opening ODI in Dunedin.

He will miss the final matches of the series in Nelson on Wednesday and Napier on Saturday but should be available for the T20 series starting on Dec. 27 in Napier.

Wellington Firebird fast bowler Ben Sears will remain with the squad after being called up as injury cover for Jamieson.

The 25-year-old Sears, whose last taste of international cricket was a T20 match away to the Netherlands more than a year ago, will hope to make his ODI debut.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said the selectors did not want to take any unnecessary risks with Jamieson, who has been blighted by back injuries for much of the past two seasons.

"As we flagged when naming the ODI squad we see the series as a chance to provide opportunities to some new players, and Ben fits that category," he added.

Top order batsman Finn Allen will miss the Nelson ODI to play a domestic T20 match for Auckland but will rejoin the squad for the final ODI.

Kyle JamiesonBangladesh v New Zealand seriesODIscricket
