Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in one-off Test

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in a one-off Test in Belfast on Sunday after recovering from a dramatic top-order collapse.

Set just 158 to win, Ireland slumped to 33-5 at the close of Saturday's third day, with Zimbabwe left-arm quick Richard Ngarava doing the bulk of the damage in a sensational burst of 4-12 in four overs.

But in the first Test to be played in Northern Ireland, the home side lost just one more wicket on Sunday.

Lorcan Tucker (56) and Andy McBrine, who completed a fine all-round match to be 55 not out, turned the tide with a stand of 96 after coming together when Ireland had collapsed to 21-5.

Mark Adair (24 not out), who was born in nearby Holywood, then hit the winning boundary as Ireland finished on 158-6 to triumph with more than a day to spare.

Brief scores, close on day four:

Zimbabwe 210 (P Masvaure 74, J Gumbie 49; A McBrine 3-37, B McCarthy 3-42) and 197 (D Myers 57, S Williams 40; A McBrine 4-38) v Ireland 250 (PJ Moor 79; T Chivanga 3-39, B Muzarabani 3-53) and 158-6 (L Tucker 56, A McBrine 55 no; R Ngarava 4-53)

