Injured Mushfiqur unlikely for final two ODIs against Afghanistan

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is unlikely to play the final two ODIs in the ongoing three-match series against Afghanistan due to a finger injury.

It was learned that Mushfiqur suffered the injury while keeping the wickets in the 49th over during the first ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium yesterday, in which the Tigers received a 92-run hammering following a sudden batting collapse. The injury also saw Mushfiqur bat down the order than usual -- the experienced batter came to bat at number seven, making just 1 off 3 deliveries.

"Yes, he suffered from an injury, and it seems a bit serious. We will only learn for how long he will have to sit out after doing tests. But as things look, it seems like he won't be able to feature in this series anymore," Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain informed The Daily Star today.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury informed Mushfiqur might have had a hairline fracture in his finger.

"It is being suspected that there is a hairline fracture in his finger. It can only be confirmed after tests. We are yet to get the details [of the nature of his injury]."

Bangladesh trail the series 1-0 with the last two ODIs against Afghanistan scheduled for November 9 and 11, respectively, at the same venue.

The Tigers will then tour the West Indies for a full series later this month, including two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is. Already retired from T20Is, Mushfiqur might as well miss the Tests and ODIs against the Windies due to the injury.