India sniff victory after England slip to 194-6

England's Joe Root walks off after being dismissed during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and England at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 5, 2024. Photo: AFP

India claimed five wickets in the morning session of day four to reduce England to 194-6 and stay on course for a series-levelling victory in the second Test on Monday.

Chasing 399 for victory, England were 95-1 before their middle order caved in, with Jonny Bairstow falling for 26 at the stroke of lunch.

England captain Ben Stokes was yet to open his account with his team needing 205 when play resumes.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Axar Patel removed Rehan Ahmed, who did a decent job as England's nightwatchman by scoring a brisk 23.

Ravichandran Ashwin then rattled England by dismissing Ollie Pope and Joe Root in successive overs.

Pope made 23 before edging the off-spinner and the ball stuck to Rohit Sharma's outstretched left hand at slip.

Root, nursing a finger injury, smashed Patel for a six but gifted his wicket when he danced down the track to hit Ashwin and ended up offering a top-edge to Patel at backward point.

Zak Crawley (73) batted with characteristic aggression, and Bairstow also looked set before they departed in successive overs.

Crawley was initially adjudged not out after Kuldeep Yadav hit him on the pad. The spinner coaxed India captain Rohit Sharma to challenge the decision, which was overturned on review.

In Bairstow's case, the England batter reviewed the lbw decision against him but could not get it reversed.