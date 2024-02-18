India declare after Jaiswal's second double century of series

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a double century against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on February 18, 2024. Photo: AFP

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 214 as India declared their second innings on 430-4 to set England a victory target of 557 on day four of the third Test on Sunday.

The left-handed Jaiswal, who retired hurt on 104 on day three, returned to bat in Rajkot and took the attack to the opposition in an unbeaten 172-run stand with debutant Sarfaraz Khan (68).

He removed his helmet, kissed the India logo and raised both his arms to a cheering Sunday crowd that rose for a standing ovation.

Jaiswal, 22, has been in prolific form after he hit a match-winning 209 in the second Test and leads the batting chart in the five-match series with more than 500 runs.

He is playing his seventh match and 12th innings in a career that began last year with a debut knock of 171 in the West Indies.