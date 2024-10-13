India blockbuster against Australia in Sharjah today

A pair of big matches await in Sharjah on Sunday as England take on close neighbours Scotland and India face-off against reigning champions Australia on a day that will shape who reaches the knockout stage.

England v Scotland

Unbeaten England have been in excellent touch at the T20 World Cup and will fancy their chances of keeping their unbeaten status in check when they tackle winless Scotland during the afternoon contest.

England's spin-heavy bowling attack will be tough for Scotland to handle, while top-order batters Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Maia Bouchier will once again try and get their side off to a fast start during the batting Powerplay.

Scotland have only scored more than 100 once at the tournament thus far and will be keen to get some support for the Bryce sisters and Saskia Horley at the top of their batting order.

If Scotland can form a few decent partnerships at the top of their order they may be able to post a decent total, but neighbours England might prove too strong given the depth they have at their disposal.

India v Australia

India v Australia, Sunday 13 October (18:00 local), Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Two competition heavyweights go head-to-head in a match-up that will have major ramifications on who reaches the semi-finals.

India's first-up loss to New Zealand means they desperately need a victory here to boost their chances of making it to the knockout stges.

While they could lose this and still qualify, a win will give them the best chance as it will draw them level with Australia on six points and give their net run rate a boost.

While Australia are unbeaten in the UAE and impressed so far with three consecutive victories, they do have some fresh headaches with injuries to skipper Alyssa Healy and pacer Tayla Vlaeminck to deal with.

The six-time champions have excellent depth in their squad, with the likes of Grace Harris, Kim Garth and Darcie Brown waiting in the wings and ready to move into the starting XI if required.

One thing can be assured, this will be an enthralling contest as the ongoing rivalry between India and Australia continues.