India to Ashes: Root relishes blockbuster summer

As England prepare for a blockbuster home Test series against India, Joe Root says he's enjoying the "most fun" period of his career.

The 34-year-old batting maestro is set for a busy and high-profile six months in England whites, with the India series at home followed by a much-anticipated Ashes tour Down Under.

"You can only be excited. These are the series you play for. The opportunities in front of us are epic," Root told former teammate Stuart Broad on Sky Sports.

Since relinquishing the Test captaincy in 2022, Root has been in sublime form with the bat, scoring 3,117 runs at an average of 56.67 across 36 Tests-- the most by any England batter in that span. According to him, this stretch has also brought the greatest joy.

"It has become the most fun time of my career. Playing the way we play, the environment that has been created. The job Ben [Stokes] and Brendon [McCullum] have done has been fabulous and so much fun has come with it," Root said.

England begin a new ICC World Test Championship cycle against India on Friday at Headingley, a venue Root knows well. While the looming Ashes later this year is drawing attention, Root remains grounded in the immediate challenge.

"You know The Ashes is coming... but you have a job to do against a brilliant team," he said. "India have all bases covered-- a great seam attack, talented batters, and a very strong spin unit."

India, under new skipper Shubman Gill, are aiming to win their first Test series in England since 2007. The last tour ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving unfinished business for the visitors.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has spoken about team combinations for Headingley, as India look to crack the English conditions.

But Root believes England's strong home record gives them the edge. "They are going to compete anywhere in the world but our record at home makes for a fantastic series. We'll go into it with confidence but also with huge respect for what they will bring."