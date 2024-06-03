Gautam Gambhir, who spearheaded Kolkata Knight Riders to a title win in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, confirmed his interest in the position. PHOTO: X

Gautam Gambhir has stated that he would "love to coach" the Indian team if given a chance.

With Rahul Dravid set to vacate the position of head coach of the Indian men's cricket team after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the BCCI have invited new applicants for the role.

Gautam Gambhir, who spearheaded Kolkata Knight Riders to a title win in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, confirmed his interest in the position.

"I would love to coach the Indian team," Gambhir said at an event in Abu Dhabi.

"There is no bigger honour. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team."

"You are representing 140 crore Indians. And more across the globe as well. And when you represent India, how can it get bigger than that?"

A few days back, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated that the board prefers "individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks."

Gambhir, who played a key role in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup win in 2007 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup win in 2011, will be one of the frontrunners for the job.

"How can I help India win the World Cup - I think it's not me that will help India win the World Cup, it is 140 crore Indians that will help India win the World Cup," Gambhir said.

"If everyone starts praying for us, and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless and yes, I would love to coach India," the former India opener added confirming his interest in the job.