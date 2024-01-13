Australia batter Steven Smith said that his performance in the 2019 Ashes is a testament to his credentials as someone who is comfortable taking on the new ball.

The 34-year-old expressed his desire to replace recently retire opener David Warner at the top of the order, a move that was questioned by former Aussie greats Rickey Ponting and Justin Langer.

Smith, however, said his desire to open came from wanting to give Cameron Green a chance at No.4, as well as his own enjoyment of getting to the crease early.

"I am (excited). I like facing the newer ball," Smith told Fox Sports ahead of his BBL match. "I think you look back to 2019 Ashes, I was in pretty early there most of the time where I was facing the new ball.

"I batted No.3 for a number of years as well and was in early and did pretty well against the new ball.

"So it's nothing new or foreign to me. I enjoy getting in there and getting amongst it and I'm looking forward to that challenge."

Smith was out the first ball he faced in his BBL return for the Sydney Sixers on Friday night against the Sydney Thunder, but already all eyes are on the first Test against West Indies in Adelaide starting on Wednesday.