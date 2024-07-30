Shaheen puts country over personal feats

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi opened up on his removal from T20I captaincy weeks before ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

In November 2023, Shaheen Afridi took over as the Pakistan T20I skipper after Babar Azam resigned following Pakistan's poor run in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, less than six months after the appointment, Shaheen was removed from the post with Babar being reinstated as the captain. The left-arm pacer had led in only one T20I series – a five-game encounter against New Zealand away from home – in this period.

This change of guard couldn't alter Pakistan's form, as the side experienced a poor run leading up to the event and crashed out in the first round of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking to reporters at a media interaction, Shaheen Afridi clarified that losing the captaincy had little impact on his dedication to play for Pakistan.

"For me, Pakistan comes first. Then the team, and then me. I don't live in the past, I stay in the present," Shaheen said.

"I don't think about the future because if your present is fine, then the future takes care of itself. Whether captaincy is given to me or taken away, these things are not in my control and I don't play my cricket for these things."

Shaheen's numbers back up his words. In the 13 games since Babar returned as the captain in April 2024, the ace pacer picked 23 wickets at an average of 14.34, including six three-wicket hauls.

"I play cricket to serve Pakistan, and I'll play it with respect and will win more games for Pakistan," Shaheen added.

"I don't look at the negative reports [written about me]. Because if I look at them, then how will I perform for Pakistan?"

"My intention has always been to fight for the side, and I'll keep fighting. I don't look at negative things. For as long as I play, I'll do it with pride for Pakistan."

Pakistan's next international engagement is a two-Test series against Bangladesh at home in August to be played under the World Test Championship umbrella. They are currently placed 5th in the standings with a point-percentage of 36.66%.