I always try to enjoy the tough situations: Miraz

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz played a crucial knock under pressure at number seven against South Africa during the Tigers' seven-wicket loss in the first Test in Mirpur today.

More often than not, Bangladesh's top-order collapse demands a rescue act from Miraz and the all-rounder said that he enjoys the tough situations because he feels he can be a hero if things go his way.

Miraz was able to thwart the South African attack on day three during a 138-run stand with debutant Jaker Ali. On Day 4 today, he was the last Bangladesh batter to depart, out for 97 to Kagiso Rabada, who dominated proceedings with the new ball in hand from the beginning of play in an overcast morning.

Given Bangladesh's top-order struggles, Miraz was asked if he had been working to bat against the new ball.

"I have tried to practice since I have to bat against new ball sometimes, especially after 80 overs [in a Test when a new ball is on offer for the opposition]. I have to bat with bowlers so I am readying myself mentally on how to bat to survive in international cricket. Not just survive but how to score runs, dominate a bowler, and understand the bowler's mindset. I share things with experienced players in our team and they share with me too," Miraz said at the post-match press conference today.

Miraz's knock allowed Bangladesh a 105-run lead in the end, even though it was not enough. But having been involved in many fightbacks with the bat from lower down the order recently, Miraz said he has developed an idea regarding his role.

"I always try to enjoy the tough situations. I don't think too much and only think that if I can do well in that position, there will be a chance to be a hero," he added.

South Africa assailed the target set by Bangladesh with seven wickets in hand. The first innings score of just 106 saw Bangladesh in the backfoot and they never truly recovered from that first innings debacle. Miraz said they expected to perform better given their knowledge of the Mirpur surface.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto had said that before the match it was a good opportunity to win a Test against Proteas. Miraz was asked how disappointing the result was in that regard.

"Everyone has expectations when playing at home. We couldn't manage to play up to our expectations. We admit that. We know best about the Mirpur wicket and we couldn't play as we had expected. We take responsibility as players. We lost to them and there is another match in front of us. So if we can win, we will come back strongly," he said.

The second and final Test of the series, part of the World Test Championship, will begin on October 29 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.