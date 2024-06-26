HP's Australia tour next month begins with four-dayers

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) High Performance (HP) unit will embark on their tour of Australia in July to play two four-day games followed by one-day and T20 series.

HP will begin their tour with two four-day games against Pakistan Shaheens, the first slated for July 19 and the second on July 26 in Darwin. The team are set to depart for Australia on July 13.

Following the red-ball format, Bangladesh A will play a fifty-over tri-series with Pakistan Shaheens and Northern Territory of Australia.

The tour will conclude for Bangladesh A with the nine-team Top End T20 series. The tournament will feature Pakistan's Shaheen along with some leading Big Bash outfits such as Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Tasmania, Adelaide Strikers, and ACT Comets.

The T20 series will see 30 games played across 10 days and the final is scheduled for August 19. Teams will compete in a round-robin format, with each team playing six fixtures.

Bangladesh A will face Melbourne Renegades on August 11 before taking on Tasmania, Adelaide Strikers, ACT Comets, Shaheen, and Perth Scorchers on August 14, 15, 16, and 17 in an action-packed schedule.