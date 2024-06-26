Cricket
Sports Reporter
Wed Jun 26, 2024 07:48 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 08:27 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

HP's Australia tour next month begins with four-dayers

Sports Reporter
Wed Jun 26, 2024 07:48 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 08:27 PM
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) High Performance (HP) unit will embark on their tour of Australia in July to play two four-day games followed by one-day and T20 series.

HP will begin their tour with two four-day games against Pakistan Shaheens, the first slated for July 19 and the second on July 26 in Darwin. The team are set to depart for Australia on July 13.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Following the red-ball format, Bangladesh A will play a fifty-over tri-series with Pakistan Shaheens and Northern Territory of Australia.

The tour will conclude for Bangladesh A with the nine-team Top End T20 series. The tournament will feature Pakistan's Shaheen along with some leading Big Bash outfits such as Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Tasmania, Adelaide Strikers, and ACT Comets.

The T20 series will see 30 games played across 10 days and the final is scheduled for August 19. Teams will compete in a round-robin format, with each team playing six fixtures.

Bangladesh A will face Melbourne Renegades on August 11 before taking on Tasmania, Adelaide Strikers, ACT Comets, Shaheen, and Perth Scorchers on August 14, 15, 16, and 17 in an action-packed schedule.

Related topic:
BCBBCB HP unitBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)bangladesh cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Saifuddin's axing, Afif's inclusion: How was Tigers' T20 WC squad? 

1m ago

Hridoy wants Bangladesh to play 'at least the semifinal of T20 WC'

1m ago

Salahuddin’s masterclass to inspire coaches’ evolution

3w ago
Shoriful is like a goldfish sometimes: Hathurusingha

Shoriful is like a goldfish sometimes: Hathurusingha

1m ago

Bangladesh prevail over Netherlands: Batters shine, bowlers hold nerve

1w ago
যেভাবে পালিয়েছিলেন ফাঁসির ৪ আসামি
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

স্ক্রু ড্রাইভার ও স্টিলের পাত দিয়ে ২২ দিনে কারাগারের ছাদ ফুটো করেন ৪ ফাঁসির আসামি

তবে কার কাছ থেকে এই স্ক্রু ড্রাইভার ও পাত পেয়েছে সে বিষয়ে কিছু বলেনি আসামিরা।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জনগণ থেকে বিচ্ছিন্ন হলে আমি মারা যাব: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification