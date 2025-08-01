HP and ‘A’ Team’s preparations hampered

The Bangladesh High Performance (HP) unit had been holding a joint training camp with the 'A' side under the Bangladesh Tigers programme in Chattogram. The camp was designed both as a conditioning phase ahead of domestic competitions and as preparation for the upcoming Top End T20 tournament and a four-day match in Australia. However, the preparations have been significantly disrupted by persistent rainfall.

The camp began with 28 players travelling to Chattogram in June. Over the past one and a half months, sources said that only 23 to 24 days of practice sessions or match-scenario training were possible at the Bir Shrestha Shahid Ruhul Amin Stadium. Even during those limited sessions, interruptions were frequent, resulting in sporadic training routines.

It was learnt that even the practice matches faced challenges. The first of these matches, held on Thursday, was played in poor conditions and turned out to be a low-scoring affair. Friday's fixture fared no better, being interrupted by rain after just three overs.

"There was a lot of rain and since both teams -- HP and the 'A' side -- are here, we tried to balance priorities by using the indoor nets, given that they'll soon be travelling to Australia," said a source from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

BCB's chairman of cricket operations, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, visited Chattogram on Friday to assess the preparations first-hand and addressed the media about the interruptions.

"In the past few days, whenever the HP or A team practised here, there were certainly interruptions. When rain interferes, indoor facilities are the only option for practice, but unfortunately, the indoor facilities were not functional. That hampered our training sessions -- and this cannot be denied. We have to accept that," Fahim told reporters.

"The way this camp could have been effective -- due to some limitations -- it wasn't that effective."

Fahim added that after observing the situation directly, the BCB would now be in a better position to take initiatives to ensure that HP and similar camps are not hampered in this manner in future.

Seven players from the HP squad have been included in the 'A' side's preparations for the upcoming tour of Australia. Tofael Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Jishan Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, and Mahfuzur Rahman are among the cricketers earmarked for the tour. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Wasi Siddique is likely to be included in the touring party, but has yet to join the 'A' team's sessions as he is currently sitting for his examinations.

National team pacer Hasan Mahmud is also under consideration for the Australia tour.

"The final team has not been announced yet, so we can't say definitively whether he is going or not. But since he is here at the camp, it's clear he is in the plans [to tour Australia with the 'A' side]," Fahim said.