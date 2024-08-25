Historic win in Rawalpindi to ease disappointment of Multan Test

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (2R) and Zakir Hasan (2L) greet Pakistan's players after their team's win at the end of the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh suffered one of their biggest disappointments in the red-ball format in Pakistan's Multan back in 2003.

A 10-wicket win by the Tigers in Rawalpindi today might go a long way to erasing the disappointments of that Test defeat.

Following a run of bitter performances in Tests, the 2003 side produced a game of their lives.

But Pakistan, having found themselves on the ropes on the final day at 148 for 6, scraped to the target of 261 with just a wicket in hand following Inzamam-ul-Haq's heroic 138 under intense pressure.

The Tigers had gotten their Test status in June 2000 and in 2003, still new to the Test circuit, almost pulled a rabbit out of the hat.

Mohammed Rafique bagged a fifer in Pakistan's first innings while Khaled Mahmud Sujon, the skipper, bagged seven wickets in the game.

But the heartbreak of that one-wicket defeat had stayed with the Bangladesh fans.

Khaled Mahmud Sujon was the captain on that tour. Photo: Collected

When Zakir Hasan hit Agha Salman for four to ensure a 10-wicket win for the Tigers in Rawalpindi, their very first Test win in Pakistan, many of the disappointments of that Multan Test may have been subdued.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Miraz in particular, ran riot on Pakistan's batting unit today picking up three and four wickets respectively as Bangladesh picked up nine wickets on Day 5 and within the first two sessions.

The two openers – Zakir and Shadman Islam – then picked up the required 30 runs in 6.3 overs to ensure a historic win.

Hannan Sarkar, current selector and one of the Bangladesh openers in that Multan Test, felt that the win would ease the pangs of not winning in Pakistan previously.

"Truth be told, this will certainly help us get over disappointments of not having won in Pakistan previously but I won't compare this scenario to the Multan Test. When we were in a position to win the Multan Test, it was a different matter at that time for Bangladesh in Test cricket. We had just begun Tests back then and given the side that Pakistan had, winning a Test against them was like a dream.

"Now we are not a small team. We feel we are a big team, so I won't say this is a surprise but rather I would say that when we play well, we can win and this game was a reflection of that.

Bangladesh were minnows back in 2003 and Pakistan were a top-class side so I won't compare the two," Hannan said.

According to the former Bangladesh batter, however, the pangs of the Multan Test will remain.

"Yes those pangs from Multan will remain because that was in 2003, just three years into getting Test status," he concluded.

Fans in Bangladesh still remember that Multan Test, with all the excitement and disappointment it provided. The Rawalpindi Test however -- won away from home -- could pave a way for Bangladesh to get over their recent despair in the Test circuit.