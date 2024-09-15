'Has Tamim retired?', retorts Faruque

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed has clarified that former skipper Tamim Iqbal's recent visit to the BCB office was just a casual visit and that Tamim had gone there as a player and not in any other capacity.

Tamim, along with some other national team players like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Mahmudullah, sat in a meeting with the president on Thursday to discuss issues regarding upcoming tournaments.

"He came as a player. Has he retired from cricket?" the BCB president said on Saturday when asked by reporters in what capacity did Tamim go for the visit.

Tamim Iqbal has not played for Bangladesh in the last 12 months and there is uncertainty whether he will ever don the Tigers shirt again, amid speculation that he might join BCB in some capacity in Faruque Ahmed's board. The BCB president said the meeting was mostly focused on cricketing events.

"Tamim came to meet me. After I became president, I couldn't sit with the players. He made the visit to meet me and secondly, as we are passing a difficult time, they made some proposals about how we can arrange tournaments like BPL in time," he concluded.