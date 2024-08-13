Gwalior to host opening T20I between Bangladesh and India

The venue for the opening T20I of a three-match series between Bangladesh and India has been changed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday.

According to the initial plan, the match was set to be held in Dharamsala on October 6 but due to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms, the match will now take place in Gwalior on the same date.

The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium -- Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium -- and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

Bangladesh national cricket team is set to travel to India in September for two Tests and three T20Is.

Chennai will host the first Test starting on 19 September while Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27. The Test series will be part of the ICC Test Championship.

The Tests will be followed by three T20Is, which will be played on 6, 9 and 12 October respectively in Gwalior, Delhi and Hyderabad.

The BCCI further announced a swap in the venues of the first and second T20Is against England.

Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I, will now host the second match while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier, said in the same BCCI press release.