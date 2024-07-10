Cricket
Reuters
Wed Jul 10, 2024 09:50 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 09:58 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Gill, Sundar guide India to 23-run win over Zimbabwe

Reuters
Wed Jul 10, 2024 09:50 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 09:58 PM
Photo: AFP

Captain Shubman Gill struck a fluent half-century as India claimed a 23-run win over hosts Zimbabwe in the third T20 international in Harare on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

A youthful India side without several members of their victorious World Cup squad elected to bat and posted 182 for four in their 20 overs, before Zimbabwe overcame a dismal start to reach 159 for six thanks to an unbeaten 65 from 49 balls by Dion Myers.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

India's innings was anchored by an excellent 66 off 49 balls from opener Gill, before Ruturaj Gaikwad added a breezy 49 from 28 balls to lift the touring side to a formidable score.

Only home seamer Blessing Muzarabani (2-25) and Pakistan-born spinner Sikandar Raza (2-24) managed to stem the runs.

Zimbabwe slumped to 39 for five after seven overs, but an excellent sixth-wicket stand of 77 between Myers and Clive Madande (37 from 26 balls) gave them the slimmest of victory hopes.

India spinner Washington Sundar took 3-15 in four overs, however, including the key wicket of Madande, and the visitors closed out a comfortable win.

Related topic:
Shubman GillWashington SundarIndia vs Zimbabwe
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023

World champions Aussies missing in ICC’s ODI player of the year shortlist

6m ago

Gill to lead India in T20 tour of Zimbabwe

2w ago
Gill takes over from Babar

Gill takes over from Babar as Shakib stays top all-rounder

8m ago

Pandya seeks more responsibility from India batters

11m ago
Shubman Gill

India win fourth England Test, clinch series

4m ago
মেট্রোরেল
|বাংলাদেশ

সড়ক অবরোধে মেট্রোরেলে যাত্রী বেড়েছে ২০ শতাংশ

যাত্রীর চাপ সামলাতে কয়েকটি স্টেশনের গেইট সাময়িকভাবে বন্ধ রাখতে হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকার উদ্দেশে বেইজিং ছেড়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification