AFP, New Delhi
Mon Jun 24, 2024 08:12 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 08:16 PM

Gill to lead India in T20 tour of Zimbabwe

AFP, New Delhi
Mon Jun 24, 2024 08:12 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 08:16 PM
PHOTO: ICC

Opening batsman Shubman Gill will lead a second-string Indian team named on Monday for their tour of Zimbabwe for five T20 internationals in July.

India's top stars have been rested for the series starting July 6 and the 15-member squad has only two players including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson from the ongoing T20 World Cup team.

However Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed -- all named in the team for the Zimbabwe series -- remained part of India's travelling reserves in the T20 World Cup ending June 29.

IPL performers including Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande have received maiden India call-ups after an impressive season in the T20 tournament.

The matches will be played in Harare on July 6, 7, 10, 13 and 14.

India squad: Shubman Gill (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

push notification