Cricket
AFP, Mumbai
Fri Jun 6, 2025 12:43 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 6, 2025 12:48 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Gambhir condemns 'roadshows' after deadly India stampede

Fri Jun 6, 2025 12:43 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 6, 2025 12:48 AM
AFP, Mumbai
Fri Jun 6, 2025 12:43 AM Last update on: Fri Jun 6, 2025 12:48 AM
Photos: AFP

Authorities in Bengaluru shouldn't have allowed mass celebrations if they weren't prepared, India coach Gautam Gambhir said Thursday, a day after 11 cricket fans were killed in a stampede.

Hundreds of thousands packed the streets in the southern Indian city Wednesday to welcome their hero Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru after they won their maiden Indian Premier League title.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But the euphoria ended in disaster as fans, most aged between 14 and 29, were crushed to death in a stampede near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the winners were parading the trophy.

"I was never a believer that we need to have roadshows, never," Gambhir told journalists in Mumbai ahead of the Indian Test team's departure for England.

"Every life matters and if we were not ready to hold the roadshow, we shouldn't have done that," he added. "I think we can be more responsible."

The former opening batsman was flanked by India's newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill, who was named Rohit Sharma's successor ahead of the tour to England.

The first of five Tests starts at Headingley on June 20.

Gill will lead a team in transition after Rohit, 38, and Kohli, 36, walked away from the five-day format in the space of six days last month.

"They were definitely two very experienced players who won so many matches for us and it's difficult to fill that space," Gill said.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is in the squad, although he will not be able to play all five Tests.

Bumrah's workload is being managed while he recovers from a career-threatening back injury.

Related topic:
Gautam GambhirRoyal Challengers BengaluruRCBVirat KohliIndia cricket celebration stampede
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Gambhir backs Pant as India's first-choice wicketkeeper at World Cup

1y ago

Records tumble as Hyderabad pile misery on RCB

1y ago

Kohli's quest for lucky 18

2m ago

Hazlewood steers Bengaluru to narrow win over Rajasthan

1m ago

'Jersey still fits, I can be the impact player'

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সন্ধ্যায় জাতির উদ্দেশে ভাষণ দেবেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস উইং থেকে আনুষ্ঠানিক বিবৃতির মাধ্যমে এ তথ্য জানানো হয়েছে।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ট্রাম্প-মাস্ক বিবাদ: যেভাবে শুরু ও যেভাবে চলছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে