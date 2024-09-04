First Bangladesh contingent returns home from Pakistan after historic Test series win

Following their historic first-ever Test series victory over hosts Pakistan, the first contingent of the Bangladesh cricket team -- including skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and head coach Chandika Hathurusingha -- arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 11:20pm on Wednesday night.

The rest of the team members are scheduled to land in the capital in the early hours of Thursday.

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

As the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed is currently in the UAE for an ICC meeting, the official reception of the Tigers will be scheduled later when the board president returns.

The Shanto-led Bangladesh whitewashed Pakistan in the two-Test series in Rawalpindi -- beating the hosts by 10 wickets in the first match before clinching a six-wicket win in the series-deciding game.

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Meanwhile, premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan left for London from Pakistan to play for Surrey County Cricket Club in the ongoing County Championship Division One 2024. He was granted NOC for the period of September 5 to 14 and will be playing a four-day match against Somerset in Taunton.

Bangladesh are expected to travel to India on September 15 to face the hosts in two Tests and three T20Is, scheduled to start with the first Test in Chennai from September 19. Shakib, if selected for the tour, will be joining the squad in India from England.