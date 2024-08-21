Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:35 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:41 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Faruque wants to 'take the country's cricket forward'

Star Sports Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:35 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:41 PM

Faruque Ahmed, the newly-appointed president of Bangladesh Cricket Board, has said that his 'first and foremost responsibility is to take cricket forward'.

The former national captain, who had also served as the chief selector of BCB, said this in his instant reaction following the emergency meeting at the sports ministry where his appointment was named.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The goal is very big. I want to see the team in a place while brightening the image of the country," Faruque said, in a video message released by the BCB.

"We have to work in many areas. As you know, the work has been done for a long time, but there are many questions. 

"Let us not be diverted. We want to move forward as Bangladesh cricket team and Bangladesh as a country country," the new board president said.

Related topic:
Faruque AhmedBCBBangladesh Cricket Board
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tigers brace for challenging Test fixtures

1m ago

ICC to continue talks after Aug 15 deadline

5d ago
Liton Das

Tigers to leave for Pakistan on Monday

1w ago

Uncertain times in BCB

2w ago
BCB board legitimacy crisis 2024

Is the current BCB board legitimate?

6d ago
ঋণ খেলাপি, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক, অর্থনীতি,
|অর্থনীতি

১৮ লাখ ৩৫ হাজার কোটি টাকা ঋণ রেখে গেছে শেখ হাসিনা সরকার

দেশ ও ক্ষমতা ছাড়ার আগে দেশি ও বিদেশি মিলিয়ে ১৫৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার ঋণের বোঝা রেখে যান শেখ হাসিনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

বিসিবি থেকে পদত্যাগ করেছেন পাপন, নতুন সভাপতি ফারুক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification