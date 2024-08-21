Faruque wants to 'take the country's cricket forward'

Faruque Ahmed, the newly-appointed president of Bangladesh Cricket Board, has said that his 'first and foremost responsibility is to take cricket forward'.

The former national captain, who had also served as the chief selector of BCB, said this in his instant reaction following the emergency meeting at the sports ministry where his appointment was named.

"The goal is very big. I want to see the team in a place while brightening the image of the country," Faruque said, in a video message released by the BCB.

"We have to work in many areas. As you know, the work has been done for a long time, but there are many questions.

"Let us not be diverted. We want to move forward as Bangladesh cricket team and Bangladesh as a country country," the new board president said.