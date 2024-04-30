England recall Archer for T20 World Cup

Pacer Jofra Archer returns to the England squad after being sidelined for almost a year while Chris Jordan got recalled at the expense of Chris Woakes as the defending champions announced their 15-man squad for the forthcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

Archer has been passed fit after recovering from a right elbow injury that has kept him out of competitive action since May 2023.

Jordan, whose last international appearance came in September 2023 against New Zealand - the last of his 88 T20I caps - is also a part of the group as he was picked over fellow all-rounder Chris Woakes presumably to fill the hole left by Ben Stokes, who took himself out of consideration for the tournament.

Uncapped Lancashire left arm spinner Tom Hartley, who shot to prominence earlier this year with 22 wickets against India in his maiden Test series, also got picked in the squad.

The England selectors have stated that the selected players currently out in the IPL will return in time for the series against Pakistan, which begins at Headingley on May 22. The group will then fly to the Caribbean on May 31. England face Scotland in their opening group match in Barbados on June 4.

England T20 World Cup squad

Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley