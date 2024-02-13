Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Tue Feb 13, 2024 02:36 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 13, 2024 02:44 PM

Cricket

England cricketer Rehan held up in Rajkot airport over visa issues

PHOTO: AFP

For the second time, England is sweating on the availability of one of their players owing to visa issues in the India tour, this time it being leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed who at the moment is uncertain for the forthcoming third Test in Rajkot.

The England team had gone to Abu Dhabi during the mid-series break and returned to India on Monday evening.

Upon arrival, the 19-year-old got held up at the airport for being in possession of a single-entry visa that had expired when he left India for Abu Dhabi with the team.

After being held up at the airport for around two hours, Rehan was allowed to go to the team hotel with his teammates after the authorities issued him a temporary visa.

"We were advised, on returning to India, that there was paperwork discrepancy with Rehan Ahmed's visa," the ECB said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"The local authorities at Rajkot Airport were supportive, enabling Rehan entry on a temporary visa. The correct visa should be processed and issued in the coming days. He will continue to prepare with the rest of the squad ahead of the third Test."

Earlier, before the start of the first Test in Hyderabad England's Shoaib Bashir had to return to England to sort out some issues with his visa,, which kept him from taking part in that match.

The third Test will begin on February 15. The series right now is 1-1.

