Ebadot may go with team to India

Bangladesh's injured paceman Ebadot Hossain has claimed that he is likely to accompany the team for their upcoming tour of India.

Ebadot suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last year during the Afghanistan series and had to undergo surgery in London in August which put him out of action for two World Cup events. Last month Ebadot said that he was hopeful of making the India Tests. On Friday, he said he may be carried with the side to monitor his progress.

"It takes a long time to recover from the kind of injury that I had. It's a difficult time. Don't think it will take too long to recover now. I will play and try to do well," Ebadot told reporters at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

"I am following the programme that the physios, trainers and fast-bowling coach have given me. I have not been given permission to bowl with hundred percent intensity. I am bowling at 70 to 80 percent now. Maybe I will be taken with the team to India. I will get support there with my bowling. The doctors and physios will be there and will be monitoring me. Maybe that's why they will take me. My fitness test will take place there and then they will make a decision," the pacer added.

BCB sources have claimed that no decision has been taken yet on Ebadot being carried with the side for the tour of India in September-October.